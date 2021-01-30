District 18 Legislators Weigh The Path Forward For Marijuana

District 18 legislators say there is a wait-and-see attitude in Pierre when it comes to the legalization of recreational and medicinal marijuana, but noted that the gears are beginning to turn.
Saturday marked the first of two D-18 cracker barrels, allowing Rep. Mike Stevens (R), Rep. Ryan Cwach (D) and Sen. Jean Hunhoff (R) to give updates on what’s going on in Pierre. Saturday’s forum was held digitally, with viewers submitting questions. The lawmakers themselves met at the NFAA Easton Yankton Archery Center.
Right off the bat, the legislators were asked about how the legalization of medicinal and recreational marijuana will be structured at the local level.
Hunhoff said that the Senate is currently in an information-gathering phase, and she’s looking to see what a group of senators currently working on the marijuana issue says.
“I’m letting them gather the information because I want to hear everything that’s being planned and what are the options,” she said. “I want to hear what all the pros and cons are, what other states are doing and what would be best for the people of South Dakota.”
Cwach said that legislation is also being studied in the House, but admitted the voters have really already addressed the powers of municipalities with the passage of Constitutional Amendment A.
“It was pretty clear in the amendment that municipalities were intended to have broad authority and regulation over this, and I think we should encourage that,” he said. “Local communities might have different opinions about how this should look in their communities.”
Medicinal marijuana was approved last November not only with Amendment A (by a margin of 54% to 46%) but also with Initiated Measure 26 (70% to 30%). Both become legal July 1.
With Amendment A’s future still up in the air amid a court challenge, Stevens cautioned it could be some time before a final result is known.
“In a meeting with the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, he was specifically asked as to what he thought the time frame would be as it related to the recreational marijuana,” Stevens said. “He really didn’t feel like the Supreme Court would get a decision on that part of the marijuana (issue) until the fall.”
Additionally Saturday, legislators also touched on:
• a proposed statewide mask mandate;
• simplified city zoning;
• online posting of government notices;
• the merger of state departments;
• failed legislation on the option to recall county commissioners;
• several proposed education bills.
Follow @RobNielsenPandD on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.