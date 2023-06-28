Yankton Medical Clinic, P.C. Physicians donated $5,000 to The Contact Center of Yankton to continue to show support for area nonprofit organizations. Rebecca Meier of The Contact Center gathered with YMC Physicians Dr. David Withrow, Pediatrician; Dr. Spencer Ferrell, OB/GYN; Dr. Sara Pepper, Pediatrician; Meier; Dr. Abigail Reynolds, Family Medicine; Dr. Amy Eichfeld, OB/GYN and Dr. Scott Helberg, Pulmonologist, to receive the $5,000 check.
Meier said the donation came at the perfect time, as they have been busier this year than last. YMC Physicians continue to donate to community nonprofit organizations in the communities where they serve, realizing the need for assistance to help community members.
