In Thursday’s daily COVID-19 for South Dakota, Charles Mix County (county seat: Lake Andes) continued to show more cases with four new positive tests.
The county now has 41 cases overall, 21 of which have been reported this month.
Yankton County reported another new positive test, its 63rd overall and fifth this week. The county also recorded one new person hospitalized, its fifth since the pandemic began, and one new recovered case, its 43rd.
Clay County (Vermillion) registered one new case, bringing its total to 70. Six more people were listed as recovered, bringing that total to 50 overall. One new hospitalization was reported; it is the county’s fourth.
Hutchinson County (Olivet) also reported a new positive test, giving it 10 known cases overall. One more person was listed as recovered, the county’s seventh to date.
Overall, South Dakota reported 59 new cases Thursday to bring its total of known cases to 6,109. There were 1,365 new tests processed, raising the state’s total to 70,353 processed tests to date.
No new deaths were reported. The state count remained at 78.
Other statewide statistics for Thursday included:
• Recoveries — 5,221 (+78); recovery rate of 85.4%;
• Active cases — 810 (-19)
• Hospitalizations — 585 ever hospitalized (+15); 93 currently hospitalized (+2)
In Nebraska, three new COVID-19 deaths were reported as of Wednesday, giving the state a total of 234.
There were 195 new positive tests, bringing the state’s total of known cases to 17,226. There were 2,430 tests processed; the state has processed 144,566 tests to date. Recovered cases climbed to 10,761 (+232), giving the state a recovery rate of 62.4%.
In Iowa’s Woodbury County (Sioux City), one new death was reported, giving the county 42 to date.
