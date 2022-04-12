100 Years Ago
Thursday, April 13, 1922
• Several matters of business were discussed at the regular meeting of Ernest Bowyer Post, Veterans of Foreign Wars, last night. Plans for taking part in entertaining the G.A.R. veterans here in June were taken up, and first steps were taken in signing up members for a Woman’s Auxiliary.
• Two hundred certificates of citizenship, engraved and lithographed and signed by the governor and secretary of state, have been ordered by County Auditor J.D. McCoun, in compliance with a law passed by the last legislature, for presenting to persons in Yankton County who have become full-fledged American citizens during the past year. The presentation occurs on Memorial Day, May 30, each year, which the law designates as Citizenship Day also.
75 Years Ago
Sunday, April 13, 1947
• No paper
50 Years Ago
Thursday, April 13, 1972
• An estimated 10 persons, about half of them University of South Dakota students, were thwarting efforts Wednesday by a Vermillion tree service to cut down some 30 trees lining Highway 50 through the USD campus. The protestors were sitting in the tree branches to prevent the cutting down of the trees, which are being removed to allow for the widening of the highway.
• The corner of Fourth St. and Broadway was the worst intersection in Yankton for accidents during 1971, according to Chief of Police James Simms, with 13 accidents at that location. Seven of the 10 more dangerous intersections in the city are on Broadway, he noted.
25 Years Ago
Sunday, April 13, 1997
• No paper
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.