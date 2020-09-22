From P&D Staff Reports
SIOUX FALLS — A Tyndall man convicted of felon in possession of a firearm and failure to register as a sex offender and was sentenced to prison Monday by Chief Judge Roberto A. Lange, U.S. District Court.
According to a press release from United States Attorney Ron Parsons, Jose Eduardo Rodriguez, 44, was sentenced to 52 months in federal prison for each charge, followed by three years of supervised release for the firearm charge and five years of supervised release for the failure to register as a sex offender charge, to run concurrently, forfeiture of the firearm and all ammunition found in his possession.
Rodriguez was indicted on both charges by a federal grand jury on Feb. 11. He pleaded guilty to both charges on June 30.
The convictions stem from an incident that occurred on Dec. 26, 2019, during a traffic stop, Rodriguez was found with an unregistered firearm and multiple rounds of ammunition. Rodriguez knowingly possessed a firearm made from a rifle with a barrel of less than 16 inches in length, which was not registered to him in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record.
Further, Rodriguez was convicted of fourth-degree rape in July 1998. As a result of his conviction, he is required to register as a sex offender.
Between Aug. 18, 2019, and Dec. 26, 2019, Rodriguez had failed to properly register as a sex offender and update his registration.
These cases were investigated by the Murdo Police Department, the Lyman County Sheriff’s Office, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the U.S. Marshals Service. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kirk Albertson prosecuted the case.
