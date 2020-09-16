100 Years Ago
Friday, September 17, 1920
• The first Community Moving Picture Show on the list being produced by the Methodist church in the auditorium of the church was put on last evening, with a five reel presentation before a good crowd. These are to come every Thursday. The show planned for next week will include two reels of comic and two educational films.
• Benj. F. Ives, Grand lecturer of Royal Arch Masons of the state, inspected the work of the local chapter last evening. With the kitchens of the Masonic Temple still torn up for their rebuilding, the party went to the Merchants for dinner. It is expected that the new kitchens will be completed by the time of the Consistory meeting next week.
75 Years Ago
Monday, September 17, 1945
• Following a series of recurring heart attacks which took him to Sacred Heart Hospital last Wednesday evening, William J. Fantle, pioneer Yankton business man and civic leader, passed away about 1:00 o’clock this morning. He was 75 years of age. The Fantle Company store, which Mr. Fantle founded 52 years ago this fall, will be closed all day Tuesday.
• South Dakota had 145 forest fires in 1944, burning 11,923 acres and resulting in damages totaling $4,869. A breakdown of the causes included: lightning, 86; railroads, 19; smokers, 15; debris burnings, four; incendiary, four; lumbering, two; campers, one; and miscellaneous, 14.
50 Years Ago
Thursday, September 17, 1970
• Plans were formulated last Saturday for a massive cleanup and rebuilding campaign necessitated here following a disastrous windstorm that struck the Wagner area September 6. Spearheaded by the Mennonite Disaster Service, the task will involve help from local churches, service organizations, civic, county and other governmental agencies as well as plenty of assistance from young people in the college and high school here.
• It took 23 years to reopen migratory waterfowl hunting in South Dakota to nonresidents, but it now appears the Game, Fish and Parks Department may have difficulty filling the limited number of nonresident hunting permits available. A high license fee, limited hunting areas and the maximum of 1,350 nonresident permits seem to have stopped most nonresidents from applying for a license.
25 Years Ago
Sunday, September 17, 1995
• No paper
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.