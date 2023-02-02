When it comes to workforce development, Yankton thrives on partnerships and communication, and will continue that model into the future.
At its annual meeting last week, Yankton Thrive announced that workforce development and retention will be one of its main areas of focus for the next five years.
Thrive’s Workforce Development director, Rita Nelson, will be central to organizing those efforts for Yankton’s business community, but she won’t be doing it alone.
The key to tackling such a broad task is establishing successful partnerships within the community and beyond, Nelson told the Press & Dakotan.
“It’s more than what one person or one organization can do alone,” she said. “So, it may (involve) reaching out to some of the services already available in our community or across the state or tri-state area.”
One of Yankton’s strengths is that groups and organizations collaborate and communicate well with each other, Nelson said.
“We try not to operate in silos, but we actually try to look at how we can work together to where we can all thrive,” she said. “No matter where you’re at in life or in your career journey and where you’re at within your businesses, we can’t really do it alone, and that’s why these partnerships are so important.”
One of Thrive’s longtime partners is the South Dakota Department of Labor (DOL).
“We have individual services for people who are looking for employment,” Lacey Johnson, office manager of DOL’s Yankton Job Service, told the Press & Dakotan. “We also serve a wide variety of businesses in helping them recruit and retain employees, and we’ve done a lot of different things with Yankton Thrive.”
Together, the DOL and Thrive have brought workplace tours, job fairs and training sessions to Yankton.
Employers are not merely looking to fill vacancies, but also want to develop and retain employees, Nelson said.
“We look at, ‘How can we help plant the seed earlier within the youth of our community for them to see what the career paths are,’” she said. “I think it’s important for us to convey to the kids that we’re all on a career journey and every journey is different because everyone has different interests, talents and what they feel is rewarding.”
Through its partnership with Thrive, Prince Manufacturing in Yankton maintains a connection to technical school students as well as high school students, Prince general manager Colin Kathol told the Press & Dakotan at a Thrive-organized tour for welding students Wednesday.
“We have applicants; it’s just not always qualified applicants,” he said. “That’s where Thrive comes in and being able to bring in guys that have training and interest in what we’re doing.”
For employers who want to offer professional development to their teams, Nelson’s job will involve locating those resources.
Yankton’s employers are already doing a great job investing in employees who don’t have the skills yet to get them started and offering on-the-job training for those who seem to have the aptitude, Nelson said.
“I think our partnerships are so important for our community because an employer is busy managing his supply chain and his own work site,” she said. “He might not have time to go, ‘Can somebody hunt down and provide me with some ideas or what I need for professional development?’”
Another important component of a successful employer-employee arrangement is workplace culture, Nelson said.
“The feeling of belonging is so important to that culture,” she said. “That and having an impact.”
Johnson added that mentoring is also important to workplace culture and that mentors help individuals connect with other people in the workplace.
“The other part of workplace culture that’s become important is the impact that the organization has on the community,” Nelson said. “It’s important that you know you’re working for someone that is making a positive difference in the community.”
As the country moves past the initial phases of the COVID-19 pandemic, Nelson and others involved in workforce development will have to remain flexible as the employment landscape continues to shift, she said.
“When COVID hit, it had a huge impact on our workforce initially, since it was new to all of us, and it’s the same with the next thing we’re going to be faced with,” Nelson said. “Hopefully, it’s all positive, but we want to be able to work together, communicate and have a strong foundation of resources so we can be adaptable and resilient to whatever we’re facing.”
