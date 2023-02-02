Rita Nelson
Yankton Thrive Workforce Development Director Rita Nelson has found that strategic partnerships with educational institutions, local employers and government agencies have great impact on Yankton’s workforce needs.

 Kelly Hertz/P&D

When it comes to workforce development, Yankton thrives on partnerships and communication, and will continue that model into the future.

At its annual meeting last week, Yankton Thrive announced that workforce development and retention will be one of its main areas of focus for the next five years.

