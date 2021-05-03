MENNO — The Menno Pioneer Opry will be held at the Menno Pioneer Acres, located on the north side of Menno, on Friday evening, May 7, at 7 p.m. The program will be provided by the group of musicians that played for the Kaylor Opry.
The Friday Night Opry group began meeting and playing together in 2011 at the Kaylor Heritage Hall. Flooding in 2019 made it so the Heritage Hall could no longer be used. The Menno Pioneer Power Association has offered the use of the “Big Barn” on the power show grounds for a venue.
The program, as usual, will be old-time country and gospel music. There will be a time to share potluck refreshments at intermission. A free-will offering will be taken with the proceeds going to the Menno Pioneer Acres which will be hosting their 34th annual power show this September.
Everyone is invited to come to Menno and enjoy an evening of old-time music.
For more information about the Menno Pioneer Opry, call 605-212-9011.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.