Bring your family and join the adventure when Yankton High School presents Disney’s “Frozen Jr.” as the spring musical this year. Performances will be at the YHS Theatre and start at 7 p.m. on April 13-15 and April 17.
There is an admission fee, with activity passes being honored. Ticket sales begin at 6 p.m. each night at the theatre, and there is no reserved seating.
