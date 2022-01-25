PIERRE — South Dakota Chief Justice Steven Jensen has announced the appointment of a Special Committee on Judicial Election Campaign Intervention for the 2022 judicial elections. The Special Committee consists of nine members appointed by the Chief Justice, which is comprised of retired justices, judges, lawyers and citizens.
The Special Committee includes the following members:
• Retired Chief Justice David Gilbertson, Chair
• Former Gov. Dennis Daugaard
• Retired Judge Kathleen Trandahl
• J. Crisman Palmer
• Richard Casey
• Mark Roby
• Former Sen. Bernie Hunhoff
• Former Rep. Spencer Hawley
• Former Rep. Jacqueline Sly
The Special Committee plays an important role in making certain that South Dakota’s judicial elections run smoothly and within the ethical bounds required of judicial candidates. To that end, the Special Committee is responsible for issuing advisory opinions related to campaign conduct and to deal expeditiously with alleged violations of campaign rules for individuals seeking judicial office.
In appointing the Special Committee, Chief Justice Jensen stated, “Maintaining impartiality and upholding ethical behavior for judicial candidates is crucial to administering justice. The members of the Special Committee are entrusted with ensuring that every candidate running for judicial office acts in accordance with the Code of Judicial Conduct and is in compliance with judicial election standards. I am very appreciative of the willingness of these well-respected leaders from across the South Dakota to serve on this committee.”
