PIERRE — The South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR) has announced the availability of $80,000 in funding to help school districts use more local and fresh foods.
“I’m excited this funding is available to help our schools partner with farmers and ranchers across South Dakota,” said DANR Secretary Hunter Roberts. “This program will give schools the funding they need to buy new equipment, source more local foods, and teach our children about where their food comes from.”
DANR is partnering with Dakota Rural Action and South Dakota State University Extension to manage and promote the program.
The Farm to School Grant Program will offer grants up to $5,000 for each school district that applies. School districts must participate in the USDA National School Lunch Program to be eligible. The program will reimburse schools for cafeteria equipment, gardening supplies, and other items to increase the use of local foods. All school districts are welcome to apply.
Applications are due May 1, 2022, with awards expected to be announced by the end of the summer. For more information and to apply, visit https://danr.sd.gov/AboutDANR/farmtoschool.aspx.
USDA’s Food and Nutrition Service provided funding for this program.
