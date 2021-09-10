• Lacie Olson, 27, Irene, was arrested Thursday on a probation hold.
• Brandon Painter, 21, Watertown, was arrested Thursday on a parole hold for violation of terms and conditions, possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct and possession of a con-trolled substance.
• McKenzie White Eyes, 27, Yankton, was arrested Thursday on a warrant for breach of conditions without order.
• Michael Brown, 19, Yankton, was arrested Thursday on a warrant for failure to appear.
• Megan Walker, 34, Yankton, was arrested Thursday on a warrant for failure to appear.
• Akbal Yusef, 24, Yankton, was arrested Thursday for simple assault (against a law enforcement officer), simple assault, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.
• Susan Wilson, 53, Yankton, was arrested Thursday on a probation hold.
• Angelica Barbachano, 20, Yankton, was arrested Thursday for criminal entry of a motor vehicle, tampering with a motor vehicle, disorderly conduct and purchase, possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor.
• Dillon Frasch, 25, Tabor, was arrested Friday for driving under the influence.
