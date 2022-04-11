The Wednesday Drive and Diners Car Club will convene Wednesday, April 13, when they travel to the Menno Beer Garden in Menno.
The group will meet at the north end of the Yankton Mall at 5:30 p.m. and leave promptly for Menno at 6 p.m. Schedules for the year will be available at the mall parking lot for those who have not yet received one.
Anyone with a specialty vehicle, muscle car, etc., is welcome. No dues are required for this club.
Contact Russ or Kitti Meyer at 605-665-4103 if you need additional information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.