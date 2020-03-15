VERMILLION — The empty hallways and banquet facilities of the Muenster University Center (MUC), thanks to spring break at the University of South Dakota, provided the perfect gathering place for local first responder personnel to gather for an Active Threat Workshop.
The workshop, sponsored by USD’s University Police Department, features presentation from personnel of the U.S. Secret Service, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the National Tactical Officers Association.
The workshop, which began Tuesday and wrapped up Thursday, was designed to provide 24 hours of training in active threat planning, prevention, response and recovery.
Tuesday afternoon, a speaker presented a PowerPoint presentation to an audience that filled a portion of the MUC’s second floor ballroom.
“Folks in attendance are from throughout the tri-state area and they include K-through-12 administrators and principals, various university administrators from both private schools and public schools and law enforcement, fire, EMS, emergency management — kind of the whole gamut of folks,” said Bryant Jackson, assistant director of the University Police Department at USD.
Focusing training on a high level of expertise to a range of people on the local level is one of the main goals of the workshop.
“One of the things we’re intending to do is to bring the training in locally,” Jackson said. “These types of trainings occur all throughout the country and we really wanted to take advantage of the resources we have here and offer this training locally.
“Part of the premise of bringing all of these different folks to the table is to get everyone on the same page,” he said.
Jackson noted that the U.S. Secret Service National Threat Assessment Center is the main federal body that looks at threat assessment.
“They kind of write the book, if you will, and a lot of other agencies use that as a reference, so we’re really going right to the top,” he said. “In this case, they put these presentations on nation-wide, so it really was just a matter of sending a request to them and picking a day that works for everybody’s schedule.”
The concept of the three-day workshop is to discuss all types of threats, Jackson said.
“We’re not really trying to focus on an active shooter type of incident. It’s more of an active threat, so we’re really broadening that approach,” he said. “What we’ve determined from best practices is that how we respond to all of these types of incidents is very similar intrinsically – the same steps, the same checklists.
“While they’re differences in the minute details, from a big picture, the big milestones that you have to work through, whether it’s the preparedness, mitigation, response and recovery — all of those big aspects are kind of universal regardless of what the unfortunate situation was itself,” Jackson said, who helped plan the workshop through his role with the University Police Department.
“It was just opportune timing for us. We wanted to try to get as many folks as possible here,” he said, “and fortunately, we have great weather and everything worked out well. It was just a good opportunity for us and we have about 55 in attendance today.”
Participants include not only personnel from Vermillion and the surrounding area, but also individuals who traveled a substantial distance to participate.
“We have some from folks from Iowa and Minnesota and a lot of folks from our area, including Sioux Falls and Rapid City,” Jackson said. “We really wanted to provide the training to anyone that was interested.
“We’re really trying to present this using a whole community approach,” he said. “Everyone in impacted by these types of (active threat) incidents, so the more that we can work together to create a quicker resolution, the better, and when you look at some of the recovery-type aspects, it takes everyone to get through these incidents. We always hope that these types of events don’t happen, but we want to just make sure that everyone is trained and prepared.”
Jackson is glad that this high-level training could be brought to Vermillion and made available to personnel from smaller communities.
“It (an active threat) always seems to occur in the bigger cities like Chicago, New York and Las Vegas, so, really, bringing the training to us, I think has allowed a more diverse group of individuals to attend the training here locally,” he said.
Spring break may mean the MUC hallways aren’t as full as they usually are during the school year, but that doesn’t mean that an active shooter drill through the building is on the workshop’s agenda.
“The class isn’t from a tactical standpoint by any means. That’s training that most jurisdictions do annually at a minimum,” Jackson said. “This would be more, not to say administrative in nature, but rather things you could look for before (something happens), some of the best practices we’ve learned from an individual in a largest scale response.
“It’s not necessarily what the individual police officer does, but how all the agencies have coordinated their responses together,” he said. “There are things to look at on backend as well. Once the incident has happened, there is still a lot of work to be done after that.”
