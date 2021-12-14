100 Years Ago
Thursday, December 15, 1921
• Graveling of the Douglas Avenue road is progressing rapidly, the surface having been laid this morning to a point about 600 feet north of the Gurney home. Twenty-one teams were at work on the job today, including a number donated by the Odd Fellows lodge.
• The Mission Hill Fire Department elected officers at a meeting held last Thursday night. The business session was followed by a smoker and an oyster stew feed. The meeting was held in the fire house.
75 Years Ago
Sunday, December 15, 1946
• No paper
50 Years Ago
Wednesday, December 15, 1971
• According to word received so far, the upcoming reorganization of the S.D. National Guard will not affect the Yankton unit, Battery C, 147th Artillery, the unit’s commanding officer, Capt. Robert Schoenfelder, said today.
• The new terminal building at the Chan Gurney Airport is being occupied by North Central Airlines today and will be dedicated with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 4:30 p.m. The 40x80 foot building of brick construction contains some 3,200 square feet of space. The building was built by Welfl Construction Co. of Yankton.
25 Years Ago
Sunday, December 15, 1996
• No paper
