PIERRE — Jobs for America’s Graduates (JAG) students from four South Dakota high schools have been selected as delegates to the JAG National Student Leadership Academy in Washington Dec. 1-3.

“This is a tremendous opportunity for JAG-SD students to develop their leadership skills and visit with distinguished leaders in our nation’s capital,” said JAG-SD State Director Beth Schneider. “It’s also a chance for these young leaders to advocate for community, educational, and workforce issues that matter to them.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.