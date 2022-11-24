PIERRE — Jobs for America’s Graduates (JAG) students from four South Dakota high schools have been selected as delegates to the JAG National Student Leadership Academy in Washington Dec. 1-3.
“This is a tremendous opportunity for JAG-SD students to develop their leadership skills and visit with distinguished leaders in our nation’s capital,” said JAG-SD State Director Beth Schneider. “It’s also a chance for these young leaders to advocate for community, educational, and workforce issues that matter to them.”
JAG-SD will be represented by the following student leaders: Preston Rosane, president of Bennett County High School JAG, Martin; Melina Shields, secretary of Lyman High School JAG, Presho; Brody Stenger, president of Roosevelt High School JAG, Sioux Falls; and April Hollingsworth, president of Wagner High School JAG.
The JAG National Student Leadership Academy is a capstone leadership experience for state Career Association officers and select chapter officers. While in Washington, D.C., the students will receive leadership training, visit with members of Congress, participate in a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, and enjoy a Twilight Monument Tour, among other activities.
JAG is a leadership development and career exploration program for middle and high school students with more than 300 student members in South Dakota and 68,000 members nationwide. To learn more about starting a JAG program, please contact JAG-SD State Director Beth Schneider.
