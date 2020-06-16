m. Monday of a sex crime in Yankton.
• A report was received at 7:19 p.m. Monday of theft on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 10:41 p.m. Monday of a domestic incident on Mulberry St.
• A report was received at 12:25 a.m. Tuesday of a domestic incident on W. 30th St.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 10:44 a.m. Monday of an assault at the Human Services Center complex.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.