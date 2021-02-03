Yankton Mayor Nathan Johnson has declared Thursday, Feb. 4, as Optimist Day in Yankton.
The Yankton Optimist Club has over 90 members who sponsor events like Batting for Youth Exhibition Baseball Game, Santa’s Workshop, Yankton’s Gym and Swim, Tri-Star athletic skills competition for various sports, Oratorical Contest and Sleep in Heavenly Peace to name a few. They also help support over 30 organizations and events for youth in the Yankton Community.
Members are motivated by the desire to contribute to the community from which they and their families draw benefits. There is great opportunity for participation in community affairs.
Johnson declared, “May this day instill pride in our city’s Optimists for all of the accomplishments and for the impact they have to truly make a difference in others’ lives.”
The Yankton Morning Optimists Club was officially started on Dec. 2, 1976, with 39 members. Of the 39 original charter members, three are still active with the club today — Ron Bertsch, Daryl Mahoney and Glenn Mannes. The members are proud of the 44-year history of supporting the youth of the community.
