Chase those winter blues away at the Yankton Community Library. Hygge (pronounced hoo-guh) is the Danish word meaning a cozy quality that makes a person feel content and comfortable. Join the YCL staff to experience some community “hygge” at the library on Sunday, Jan. 29, from 2-4 p.m.
Enjoy live music, puzzles, board games, coloring, and easy paper crafts. Live piano music will be performed by Lea Ann Schramm at 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Fiber artists are welcome to bring current projects or start new ones.
