The Vermillion City Council Monday morning approved an emergency ordinance designed to help contain the spread of coronavirus in the community on its second reading during a special meeting at City Hall.
The action means the new law is now on the city books, going into effect immediately after it was unanimously approved on its second reading
The new regulation, which was approved by aldermen on its first reading during a March 24 special meeting, restricts a host of retail and recreational activities in the city. Hit hard are a significant part of Vermillion’s retail sector — its restaurants and bars.
Many of those community establishments, including several restaurants, began following the on-site sales prohibitions of the ordinance after it was approved by the city council after its first reading March 24, even though the new law wasn’t in effect. The establishments offered curb-side sales or began new delivery or drive-thru services of menu items to local consumers which are allowed by the new regulation.
During Monday’s special meeting, the City Council approved alterations to the ordinance and also established fines for establishments that break the new law.
The ordinance referred to massage parlors in its initial form; that terminology was changed to read massage facilities.
“We also learned that often times they (massage facilities) will have a contract for medical rehabilitation; in some cases, it will be through the local Veterans Administration,” City Manager John Prescott told the council.
That information compelled city administrators to add new language to the ordinance stating that facilities not affected by the new ordinance are those that provide “prescribed, required, or recommended services as directed by a licensed medical provider.”
The ordinance also allows the city council to set a fine for businesses that violate the new rules. Prescott noted that the fine is set by a resolution passed by the council that is in compliance with the general penalty provision of section of City of Vermillion Municipal Code. Each day a violation of this ordinance is allowed to occur is considered a separate offense.
An emergency resolution approved by the city council Monday states that the fine for each violation is $56.50, plus court costs of $62.50 for a total of $119.
“I think the first part of this is education,” Prescott said of the proposed fine. “Certainly, it’s not that we’re going to be looking to issue violations for this, but if we do get in a situation where we have to issue tickets, we do have a fine established.”
Alderman Tom Sorensen suggested the City Council should request that Gov. Kristi Noem appoint the local National Guard medical company that’s based in Vermillion to help the community, but did not amend the ordinance with that language.
The ordinance reads, in part, that effective on March 30, all restaurants, food courts, coffee houses, bars, cafes and similar businesses that offer food and beverages for on-site consumption, including alcohol licensees with on-sale privileges, are closed to on-site/on-sale patrons.
The ordinance allows such businesses to stay open and provide take-out, delivery, curbside and drive-thru services.
Effective March 30, public pools, health clubs, spas, hair and nail salons, athletic facilities and theatres, including movie theatres and music and entertainment venues are “directed to close and cease operations.”
Other local business activity that is restricted under the ordinance includes vaping lounges and similar businesses that allow for on-site consumption. They must cease on-site consumption but may continue to offer products for sale to consume off-site.
Video lottery casino operations in the community also had to close March 30.
The new law will be in effect for 60 days beginning Monday. The law will expire after that period of time, but the City Council may continue it if it decides it’s still needed.
The emergency ordinance does not apply to public places that offer food and beverages for off-site consumption, including grocery stores, markets, retail stores that offer food, food pantries, convenience stores, liquor stores and drug stores; health care and correctional facilities, homeless shelters, soup kitchens and similar institutions.
The new law also will not affect official meetings of the city, county, schools or state; the operations and meetings of any state, federal or local governments or their courts, schools governed by the local school board or the South Dakota Board of Regents, and the city’s parks, trails, bike paths and The Bluffs Golf Course.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.