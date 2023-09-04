Center For Rural Affairs

Lori Bergman transitioned her Double Dip Ice Creamery from a food truck to a brick-and-mortar store in North Platte’s downtown Canteen District with help from the Center for Rural Affairs. 

 Courtesy of Center for Rural Affairs

LYONS, Neb. — Lori Bergman had a dream, but like a lot of small-scale entrepreneurs, couldn’t get a bank loan to realize it.

For four years, the Missouri transplant had run a successful food truck at events in and around her new home in North Platte, dishing out ice cream in homemade waffle cones, and whipping up sundaes and milk shakes.

