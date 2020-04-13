A Cedar County, Nebraska, official has confirmed a state website contained an error and the county remains with no positive test results for COVID-19.
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) had initially reported last week that Cedar County had recorded its first case of the coronavirus.
That was not the case, according to Cedar County Emergency Manager Kevin Garvin. While he’s unsure how the mistake occurred, he was informed that the error occurred in Lincoln.
The website has since been changed to reflect no cases in Cedar County.
