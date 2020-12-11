Local health care workers have gotten some early Christmas cheer from Sacred Heart School and Yankton School District students and staff.
On Friday, Dec. 4, and Friday, Dec. 11, local school principals and Yankton School District superintendent Dr. Wayne Kindle, delivered the tokens of appreciation to Avera Sacred Heart Hospital, Yankton Medical Clinic, Horizon Health and Servant Heart Clinic. The gifts ranged from treats to handwritten letters.
Beadle Elementary School Principal Carey Mitzel said the idea for the gifts originated with Ana Schurman, Beadle School’s counselor and a student council advisor.
“She thought it would be a nice way to get our student council involved with showing appreciation for the hard work of our health care workers in our community,” said Mitzel.
Students and staff collected food items, created banners, handmade art for residents of long term facilities and wrote letters to healthcare facilities staff.
“We asked for donations that would be safe and easy for our health care facilities,” said Mitzel. “So, we asked for non-perishable snacks like breakfast bars, granola bars and other pre-packaged snacks that would be easy for the workers to grab while taking care of the needs at their facilities.”
Mitzel said the Beadle Elementary student council typically takes field trips, but due to COVID-19, they had to find a way to give back to the community while staying safe.
“Our students and families have traditionally done things to support the community in past years,” Mitzel said. “With limited opportunities to do that type of thing this year, our students recognize the importance of our health care workers now more than ever. They felt good about sharing pictures, snacks and writing to help make others know they are appreciated, and hopefully, we can have a positive impact on them through an act of kindness.”
Doug Haar, a Yankton High School (YHS) teacher, led a letter-writing project with his AP Government class.
“Every year, in AP Government the students choose a couple of Community Service Projects to complete as part of the course obligations,” he said. “This is a different type of year and we could not do the things we normally would do. As I was watching the news and listening to the heroic stories of the doctors and nurses, I was in awe of their service day after day. I felt we needed to reach out to them and express our gratitude for what they are doing on a daily basis.The class of 2021 agreed wholeheartedly, so we approached (YHS Principal Dr. Jennifer) Johnke with the idea and she approved the project.”
The AP Government students, along with help from AP History students and the students in Leasa Woodward’s classes, wrote thank-you letters to health care workers.
Emily Shuey, a YHS AP Government student, said, “This project made me feel really good because even if I can’t do much to fight COVID on my own, I can at least hope to make the day of a health care worker better, because they are fighting COVID hands on.”
Haar said he thought the students were deeply moved by the project. He also said they’ve been working on an idea to engage those living in retirement homes.
Another YHS AP Government student, Grace Christiansen said, “Writing the letters made me feel very humbled over my own issues. Being able to learn and understand in depth what these workers do, for not only our community but the state as well, showed me how much time and energy these men and women sacrifice each day. Being able to show my gratitude in a heartfelt way made not only me but my classmates as well feel proud.”
The Yankton students were happy to be able to show gratitude toward the healthcare workers.
“Thank you to all the students and staff who stepped up and contributed to the donations,” said Haar. “Hats off to the brave women and men behind the scenes whose story is never told, but their efforts are deeply appreciated by the patients and their families. Someday, your incredible story will be told.”
Sacred Heart School students and staff made banners to show support for employees at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital and Majestic Bluffs.
Laura Haberman, principal at Sacred Heart School, said the teachers came up with the idea because they wanted to give residents who can’t leave their facilities something bright to look at this holiday season and bless them with the banners.
“Students and staff from Sacred Heart School wanted to spread holiday cheer and prayers to all of those who aren’t able to be out in the community during this Advent season due to COVID-19,” said Haberman. “Sacred Heart Elementary students made handmade door decorations for residents at Sacred Heart Monastery, Majestic Bluffs and both Angelhaus locations. Sacred Heart Middle School students created banners that will be hung in the Monastery, Majestic Bluffs, Avera Sacred Heart Hospital and the Yankton Medical Clinic. We are continuing to pray for all those in our community this Advent Season.”
Usually, the fifth grade students at Sacred Heart write to their Benedictine sister pen pals at the Monastery and visit them throughout the school year. This year, due to COVID-19, the pen pals couldn’t meet.
Ashton Adams, a fifth grader at Sacred Heart School, said, “Making the banners made me and my classmates feel good. We had fun writing ‘Glory to God in the Highest’ and decorating the banner with clouds. Even though we can’t visit our sister pen pals who help us grow in our faith, we could still bring them holiday cheer.”
The schools contacted the facilities in advance to say they would be dropping off donations. This allowed the facilities time to plan how to distribute the donated items on their campuses.
“Our employees were excited to see the support in the form of treats, artwork and letters,” said Lindsay Flannery, vice president of Patient Care Services at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital. “They couldn’t believe that students, staff and parents at the Yankton School District and Sacred Heart School had gone to all of this trouble for them. I watched their faces light up, and there is no question they felt appreciated.”
The donations that they received helped remind the employees that the public support and appreciate their work.
“For a while now, Avera Sacred Heart has been experiencing a surge in COVID patients in addition to the usual patients we see for heart attacks, strokes and other health issues. In fact, we’ve seen our highest daily census numbers in four years,” said Doug Ekeren, regional president and CEO of Avera Sacred Heart Hospital. “These gifts arrived during a week where our employees had been particularly challenged by the volume and severity of the cases within our walls. This outpouring of support was a real boost to them at a critical time.”
Employees were grateful to the schools for their donations.
“Outside of the hospital, we have a banner that celebrates the fact that, “Health Care Heroes Work Here,” Ekeren added. “With each passing day, that is confirmed for me again and again. Whether it’s the caregivers who attend to the needs of patients and residents, housekeepers who keep our facilities clean, or nutrition staff who feed everyone, it takes a team of dedicated people who often go above and beyond to do what needs to be done.”
He continued, “But I also think we have a community of heroes who have really done so much to look out for each other during this pandemic, who have made sacrifices in their own lives to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and who are now helping our health care workers get through a really exhausting, heartbreaking patient surge. We all have to support one another. Avera Sacred Heart Hospital is here for our community, and we have so much gratitude that the community is also here for us.”
