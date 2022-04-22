Yankton’s Sacred Heart School took the top seven awards in the “Illustrating American” Art Contest K-8 sponsored by the VFW Auxiliary.
The winners were:
• K-2 Grade — 1st place: Sayla Nedved;
• 3-5 Grade — 5th grade: 1st place, Taylor Hofer; 2nd place, Eve Harrell; 3rd place, Elaina Kronaizl
• 6-8th grade — 6th grade: 1st place, Mary Rounds; 2nd place: Ivan Krajewski; 3rd place: Isaac Jensen
Each place winner received a certificate and monetary prize.
First place winners Sayla Nedved, Taylor Hofer and Mary Rounds will advance to the state competition.
