100 Years Ago
Friday, November 12, 1920
• The river was full of slush ice today, with more coming, apparently, for miles above. How long slush ice is likely to run before there is a solid freeze is something river men do not agree upon. It depends upon the old Missouri, and that stream never does things according to precedent.
• The condition of Judge Virgil D. Boyles, who was injured last Monday night in a collision with an automobile was little changed today. His mind was clear most of the time, but with occasional lapses.
75 Years Ago
Monday, November 12, 1945
• No paper
50 Years Ago
Thursday, November 12, 1970
• The South Dakota Coaches Association again turned to the rugged Eastern South Dakota Conference to choose the South Dakota Football Coach of the Year, and this year’s honoree, Yankton’s Max Hawk, has a boatload of credentials.
• Two juvenile boys have been apprehended by Yankton police and will be charged in the Juvenile Division of County District Court in connection with the theft of over 50 valuable pigeons from three different owners. Approximately one-third of the pigeons have been recovered.
25 Years Ago
Sunday, November 12, 1995
• No paper
