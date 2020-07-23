PIERRE — The South Dakota Community Foundation (SDCF) has awarded 190 grants totaling over $1 million through their coronavirus response efforts. COVID-19 grant making began in earnest in March with the establishment of the Coronavirus Response Fund and re-prioritized grant-making processes. Included in this total are grants to nonprofits from the Coronavirus Response Fund, the South Dakota Fund and Community Savings Account Coronavirus Matching Fund.
In response to the pandemic, SDCF’s Board of Directors established the Coronavirus Response Fund to directly support the needs of communities and nonprofits affected by COVID-19. This fund addresses immediate needs including access to food, shortage of volunteers, healthcare sector support and human services sector support. Donations are being accepted. If you would like to lend your support to those who continue to be impacted by this virus, or just learn more, visit sdcommunityfoundation.org/covid-19/. Donations can be made on-line or checks may be directed to SDCF, PO Box 296, Pierre, SD 57501. One hundred percent of donations made to the SDCF Coronavirus Fund go directly to those in need in our state.
In addition to assisting statewide nonprofits, SDCF has also launched an initiative to match funding provided by our 80 partner community savings accounts throughout South Dakota. Nearly $250,000 has been committed for communities across South Dakota through this effort. Projects funded thus far include supplies for volunteers to sew face masks for medical personnel, additional food for food pantries, necessary household supplies for families in need and support for backpack food programs for children.
Funds provided support for a myriad of different organizations and needs. The most recent recipients reflect that diversity. These area organizations received a grant from the Coronavirus Response Fund:
• Missouri Valley Pregnancy Resource Center, Yankton, received $4,000 to provide support for their Diaper Bank. Diapers and baby wipes are made available to families using the drive-up distribution method.
• Located in Lake Andes, the Native American Community Board received a grant in the amount of $9,725. Food and personal protective equipment will be distributed.
SDCF is a public non-profit organization established in 1987. SDCF, with offices in Pierre, Rapid City, Sioux Falls and Aberdeen administers over 980 funds benefiting hundreds of charitable organizations annually.
If you have a specific cause you would like to support or would prefer to give for the general good of our state, visit https://sdcommunityfoundation.org/for-donors/ to learn more or call 1-800-888-1842.
