The Yankton City Commission will hold its final meeting of 2021 today (Thursday) at noon in Meeting Room A at City Hall.
On the agenda is a public hearing regarding a Special Events (on-sale) malt beverage retailers license and a Special (on-sale) retailers license for one day, Dec. 31, for The Center.
Also Thursday, the commission will consider a base-salary adjustment and step plan for Fraternal Order of Police Union-represented employees for 2022 and 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.