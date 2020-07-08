Cases Disposed: June 6-12, 2020
Ty Hauger, 43138 SD Hwy 50, Yankton; Operate vehicle without securing title certificate; $122.50; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $272.50.
Taylor Dominguez, 2011 Douglas Ave., Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $272.50.
Ella Jean Blaine, Wagner; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; $411.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Domestic abuse/aggravated assault-choking; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Trevor Wayne Harrison, 1311 Whiting Dr., Yankton; Failure to stop-accident causing property damage; $300 fine; $300 suspended fine; $86.50 court costs/restitution; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; $386.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Ashley Marie Counts, Mission Hill; No driver’s license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence-1st offense; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Gabriel Jiminez, Sioux City, Iowa; Driving off roads prohibited; $112.50.
Clayton Johnathon Thompson, 211 Locust St., Yankton; Disorderly conduct; $122.50; Jail sentence of 10 days suspended.
Zachary Ronald Plante, Springfield; Contribute to abuse, neglect or delinquency; $586.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Julie Carlson, 1106 Meadow View Dr., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $87.50.
Amy Walter, Ralston, Neb.; Speeding on other roadways; $87.50.
Randall Holt, Council Bluffs, Iowa; Speeding on other roadways; $87.50.
Ismael E. Antigua, 2010 Burleigh St., Yankton; Exhibition driving; $122.50.
Byron Eagle Hawk, 415 Linn Street, Yankton; Sexual contact without consent/capable of consent; Dismissed by prosecutor; Entering or refusing to leave property after notice; $386.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Melissa Vollmer, 410 Douglas Ave., Yankton; Compulsory school attendance; $250; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Sean Joseph Garcia, 504 Burleigh Street, Yankton; Exhibition driving; Dismissed-prosecutor/clerical error.
Brian Keith Thornton, 2503 Douglas Ave. #3, Yankton; Entering or refusing to leave property after notice; $386.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Elaine Josephine Tellus, 504 E. 4th Street, Yankton; Violation protection order/stalking/physical injury; $386.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Eric P. Wolhoy, 908 Bill Baggs Road #15, Yankton; Violation protection order/stalkin/physical injury; $386.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Alfonzo Johnson, 200 East 15th Street #3, Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; $168.50; Jail sentence of 30 days with 28 days suspended.
Roy Michel Brown, Lesterville; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; $168.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Tobias Ray Gall, 308 Greenview Dr. Apt. 12, Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; $207.47; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Krystal Three Legs, Sioux Falls; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; $411.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; $411.50; Jail sentence of 30 days with 28 days suspended and 11 days credit; Abuse/cruelty minor-less than 7 years age; Recharged by information; Child abuse; Recharged by information.
Josh C. Rathburn, 1305 W. 8th St., Yankton; Fishing without license-resident; $122.50; License revoked for one year.
Heather Marie Wynn, 113 Mack Dr., Yankton; Driving under influence-1st offense; $580.50; License revoked for 30 days; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Driving under influence-2nd offense; Recharged by information; Driving under influence-2nd offense; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Elaine Josephine Tellus, 504 E. 4th Street, Yankton; Domestic abuse-violation of protection order; Dismissed by prosecutor; Violation conditional bond; Recharged by information.
Eric P. Wolhoy, 908 Bill Baggs Road #15, Yankton; Violation protection order/stalking/physical injury; $386.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Samuel Ceballos Cabral, Sioux Falls; Illegal passing/no pass zone; $122.50.
Montana Irvin Martinez, 1409 Peninah, Yankton; Fail to stop or slow down for school bus; $122.50.
Harley David Alvarez, 1406 Ash Street, Yankton; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; Dismissed by prosecutor; Simple assault/recklessly causes bodily injury; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Jonah Kincaid Fee, 2900 Douglas Ave. Apt. 504, Yankton; Operate vehicle without securing title certificate; $122.50.
Meagan Yvonne Smith, Lesterville; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; $168.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Janis Larae Fasthorse, 30523 US Highway 81, Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; $168.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Harley Alvarez, 1406 Ash Street, Yankton; Possession of alcohol by minor; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Michael Johnson, 706 Green St. Apt. 486, Yankton; Reckless driving; $480.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by information.
Jason Michael Wohlleber, 507 W. 20th Street Apt. 104, Yankton; Aggravated assault-choking; Dismissed by prosecutor; Aggravated assault-serious bodily injury; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Haley Brandt, 503 Green Street, Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; $168.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Merlye Rae Mason, 817 Park St., Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; $168.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Kellie Jean Saul, Niobrara, Neb.; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Impersonation to deceive law enforcement officer; Dismissed by prosecutor; Unauthorized ingestion of controlled drug/substance in schedules I or II; Suspended execution of sentence; $606.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years suspended; Three years probation.
Cynthia Ann Goeden, Crofton, Neb.; Driving under influence-1st offense; Suspended imposition of sentence; $1,230.50.
Chet Allen Huber, Mission Hill; Seat belt violation; $25; Speeding on a state highway; $127.50.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.