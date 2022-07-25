Grant Program Steps Back?

A year after approving a major boost to a popular city program, Yankton officials are looking to scale that program back a bit.
During a work session to discuss outside agency and BBB (bed, board, booze tax) funding Monday ahead of its regular meeting, the Yankton City Commission discussed bringing the city’s façade grant program back down to $30,000 for 2023 in light of a backlog of projects and current financial realities.
City Manager Amy Leon said some projects that had been approved for 2022 have yet to begin.
“There’s a lot of projects that aren’t getting done due to contractor availability and all of the (factors) that have delayed all of the things in construction,” she said. “I felt like until we saw some of these projects completed, maybe it was OK not to get too far into more projects.”
The program was originally allocated $60,000 in 2022, though the city ultimately approved $87,000 to go towards seven projects in the Meridian District.
When asked, Community & Development Director Dave Mingo said he believed at least two projects haven’t been able to get a start yet.
Commissioner Ben Brunick said scaling back somewhat made sense to him.
“It just seems like if we’re having a hard time getting these projects completed and we’re looking at a little bit tighter budget, that’s something we can increase if we feel there’s a good reason to do it, but I think it’s good to be conservative,” he said. “I think it’s such a fantastic program. I want to see it move forward in the future, and maybe keeping it down a little bit will be better for its longevity.”
Commissioner Mason Schramm was also in favor of setting the allocation at $30,000.
“When the committee reviews these … if we have more than $30,000 in really good projects, we can ask the commission to put some more money into that program,” he said.
Commissioner Tony Maibaum said he likes where the program has been going.
“This is that one item, for sure, that’s at the top of my list if there is qualified demand come next year, I’ll have no problem supporting the decisions that come out of the group that reviews all of the applications,” he said. “It seems like there’s been some really good momentum and interest in this program and I wouldn’t want some arbitrary $30,000 figure from two years ago to be the norm all over again if there’s demand.”
A full presentation on the proposed 2023 budget is set for the Aug. 8 commission meeting.
No formal actions were taken on the BBB and outside agency funding proposals, but discussions also included fireworks, Yankton Thrive, website maintenance and tax increment districts.
Commissioners Bridget Benson and Jerry Webber were absent from both the work session and the regular commission meeting.
In other business Monday, the board:
• Approved a sale of city-owned land;
• Approved an irrigation pump station for the Fox Run Golf Course;
• Held a discussion on a tree slated for removal at Westside Park. Three people spoke against the removal; however the tree is expected to be cut down this week.
