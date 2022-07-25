Grant Program Steps Back?
Buy Now
P&D File Photo

A year after approving a major boost to a popular city program, Yankton officials are looking to scale that program back a bit.

During a work session to discuss outside agency and BBB (bed, board, booze tax) funding Monday ahead of its regular meeting, the Yankton City Commission discussed bringing the city’s façade grant program back down to $30,000 for 2023 in light of a backlog of projects and current financial realities.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.