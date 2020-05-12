On a board that has seen changing members in recent years, the Crofton (Nebraska) City Council is guaranteed of two new members.
Of the two incumbents, Donald Meink did not file for another term, and Arlene Steffen did not advance out of Tuesday night’s election.
The top four finishers in the five-candidate field move on to the November general election, where the top two finishers win the open four-year seats, according to Knox County Clerk Joann Fischer.
Nebraska held its statewide primary Tuesday, and county and local races and measures were also part of the ballot.
In the Crofton race, the final results were Bob Evans 144, James Murphy 143, Gerald Steffen 124, Juliet deShazer 120 and Arlene Steffen 105.
Knox and Cedar counties use all-mail balloting, which worked well with the pandemic.
Fischer said the state had taken measures to ensure polling places, where used, would be staffed.
“We received an executive order (Monday) night that National Guard members had been trained as poll workers if there were places that needed them,” she said.
The lone Knox County race came in the Republican primary for District 4 board of supervisors (similar to county commissioners), where incumbent James Sokol defeated challenger Jerry Hanefeldt 190-158. Hanefeldt had served in the seat, which represents the central part of the county, prior to Sokol.
Sokol now advances to the November general election, where he will face Democratic challenger Kevin Mlady for the four-year term.
In a ballot measure, Niobrara Township voters approved a tax levy measure by a 108-32 margin.
“Now, a town hall meeting won’t need to be held, and this (measure) is in effect for four years,” Fischer said.
Fischer expressed great satisfaction with the results from her first countywide election using the all-mail balloting. She had previously used the all-mail methods for two local elections.
“I am so happy with our turnout to using mailed ballots,” she said. “We had 3,278 ballots that were returned, which was a 61 percent turnout and set an all new record for our primary election.”
The primary election turnout usually ran around 26 percent, she previously told the Press & Dakotan.
In neighboring Cedar County, the lone county race came for District 2 commissioner, where incumbent Craig Bartels defeated challenger John Thelen 870-158.
Bartels now moves unopposed into the November general election for another four-year term.
“We had 57.5 percent voter turnout,” County Clerk Dave Dowling said.
Cedar County saw 12.5 percent of its ballots being cast during the final week of the election.
In the Laurel city race, the results were Chad Johnson 214, Justin Eriksen 209, Jeff Erwin 128, Logan Garber 100 and Johnny Lempke 57
