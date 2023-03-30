PIERRE — The S.D. Specialty Producers Association (SDSPA) recognizes that to adequately plan for education & promotion of our industry, SDSPA and our partners need to have an accurate summary of the current status of South Dakota’s specialty crop industry.

To determine this, SDSPA applied for a specialty crop block grant to allow the completion of an economic impact study specific to our state. Dakota Institute, a firm out of Sioux Falls, was contracted to complete the report. Producers are needed to contribute their data for the study.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.