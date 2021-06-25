Need a summer stretch? Bring a towel or yoga mat and come to the Yankton Community Library for some animal pose yoga at 7 p.m. Monday, June 28.
Local yoga instructor Amy Reyes will be leading a yoga class that is fun for all ages. She will be teaching us some common animal poses to go along with our Summer Reading theme of “Tails and Tales.”
This program is free and registration is not required.
For questions, call the library at 605-668-5275 or email library@cityofyankton.org.
