BROOKINGS — South Dakota State University Extension is offering on-site livestock water testing services at all SDSU Extension regional centers and several SDSU Extension county offices throughout the state.
“It is critical to monitor livestock water quality, because poor quality water can have a negative effect on growth, reproduction and general productivity of the animal,” said Robin Salverson, SDSU Extension Cow/Calf Field Specialist. “In some cases, death could occur within days or hours after consumption of contaminated waters or water deprivation.”
Water tests already indicate marginal quality water present this spring.
Water samples can be taken to one of the SDSU Extension sites. Samples must be collected in a clean plastic or glass container, such as a sanitized water or pop bottle or jelly jar.
A quick test is conducted free of charge with an electro-conductivity (EC) meter to determine total salts in the water. After consultation with an SDSU Extension field or state specialist, Salverson said additional laboratory testing may be suggested, but will be at the cost of the producer.
“The appearance of water can be deceiving, and the clearest of water can be the worst,” she said. “Additionally, some water sources can be high in total salts regardless of how wet or dry it has been. Continuous monitoring of water quality and quantity is important to maintain a productive livestock program.”
For more information, contact Robin Salverson, SDSU Extension Cow/Calf Field Specialist, at 605-374-4177 or Robin.Salverson@sdstate.edu.
SDSU Extension Regional Centers where testing is available in the following regional locations:
• Mitchell Regional Center: 605-995-7378
• Sioux Falls Regional Center: 605-782-3290
Area county offices where testing is available:
• Charles Mix County: Sara Bauder, 605-487-7666
• Hutchinson County: Jenaya Brengle, 605-387-4205
