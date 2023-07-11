100 Years Ago
Thursday, July 12, 1923
• The Missouri River, which has shown a tendency to go steadily down of late, yesterday revealed a notion to rise again and this morning instead of being around the 7 foot mark was 7.5 with indications of going still higher, in a temporary rise before another fall. This morning Pier 2 was a very animated pier, decorated on top with several live young American, who enjoyed the cool breeze in their altitudinous position when up there, but quite often the young men looked more like flying squirrels as they took a lively run, from the west end of the pier to the east and then a flying leap to the murky flood beneath.
• The Northwestern depot, which was recently repainted, is now getting much needed repairs to the platform and other portions of the property.
75 Years Ago
Monday, July 12, 1948
• Intruders broke into Cimpl’s Market last Friday evening, and from the looks of things they must have been hungry, as the only items apparently missing were some meats. Cold meats were found scattered around, there was a can of sardines left in the slaughter room, and from tracks in the sawdust it was apparent that someone had gone into the walk-in icebox. Cimpl said no accurate check could be made in just how much meat had been taken.
• Two bus-loads of happy, excited youngsters left Yankton Sunday morning at 8:00 o’clock, bound for Sioux Falls, the occasion being the annual Press and Dakotan picnic for its carriers. Some 55 boys and girls made the trip, including carriers from Yankton and other towns in this area where the paper has carrier service. A number of other carriers were unable to make the trip.
50 Years Ago
Thursday, July 12, 1973
• Dedication services for the new Calvary Baptist Church at 17th and Burleigh are scheduled for Sunday at 2 p.m. with Dr. Gordon G. Johnson, dean and vice president of Bethel College, St. Paul, Minn., as speaker. Also at the dedication services scheduled for shore addresses are Yankton Mayor Wally Boyles, and former pastors.
• Reported to the Yankton County Sheriff’s office this morning was the theft of an eight-track tape deck and 16 tapes from a car belonging to Steve Pokorney, Yankton, which had broken down on S.D. Highway 50 between midnight and 1 a.m. today. Entrance to the auto was secured by breaking the right wing window.
25 Years Ago
Sunday, July 12, 1998
• No paper
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.