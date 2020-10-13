100 Years Ago
Thursday, October 14, 1920
• The Clay County farm bureau has increased its membership about 200 per cent, as the result of a membership drive conducted recently.
• War-time days were recalled at Hank’s Grocery store, 719 Burleigh street, the old Bordwell store, late yesterday afternoon when a bullet from a 22-calibre rifle, probably in the hands of some boys shooting at targets in the vicinity of the stock yards, came zipping through the heavy glass window, plumped against the back of the open door, and dropped to the floor.
75 Years Ago
Sunday, October 14, 1945
• No paper
50 Years Ago
Wednesday, October 14, 1970
• At Hartington for three weeks are K.S Gill and V.L.N. Sastry, farm experts from India here studying crop improvement. Their host for their three weeks in Hartington is Bob Wagner, operator of Wagner Farm Service. The Indians works for their state governments at home in jobs roughly equivalent to our extension service.
• Almost all of the pro football teams have watched the Yankton College Greyhounds this year. The New York Jets, as far as the Greyhound officials know, are the only ones who have not yet watched at least a Yankton practice session, and they have not been in contact.
25 Years Ago
Saturday, October 14, 1995
• Third graders at Sacred Heart School played host to Marty Indian School third graders Friday as part of a classroom exchange, sponsored by the Knights of Columbus, to explore Native American Culture.
• It took courage to come out on top of the great football game that was played before 3,300 enthralled fans at Crane-Youngworth Field in Yankton Friday night. The undefeated Yankton Bucks earned their second straight ESD football championship and extended their current win streak to 20 games but not before they were sorely tested by the Aberdeen Central Golden Eagles 33-31 in a heart-stopper between the two top-rated class 11AA teams in South Dakota.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.