On The Rebound

Yankton’s United Way wraps up its annual fundraiser, by presenting a couple of gifts and celebrating a successful drive.
The final event in the campaign, a drawing for a $2022 Hy-Vee gift card, was held at Hy-Vee Thursday.
This year’s winners include David Novak, winner of the gift card, and Rose Koch, who won second place for the $200 Hy-Vee meat bundle. This year’s prizes were sponsored by Hydro and Hy-Vee.
“The Great Grocery Giveaway is part of our last blast efforts to wrap up our annual campaign drive that runs from September to March,” Lauren Hanson, Executive Director of the United Way and Volunteer Services of Greater Yankton, told the Press & Dakotan.
This year’s Great Grocery Giveaway raised $14,500. Participants donated $22 per chance to win the drawing.
The group is pleased with the campaign’s overall success.
“We have, to date, raised over $680,000. Our goal this year was $650,000,” Hanson said. “We were being conservative with our goal as we are still seeing some impact from the pandemic and the outcome of fundraising since 2020.”
Before the COVID-19 pandemic began, United Way could expect to raise about $725,000 annually, but it has seen decreases over the last two years, she said.
“We are thrilled to see those numbers start to rise again,” Hanson said. “We have raised 8% more this year than at this time last year.”
Another benefit of the Great Grocery Giveaway is that it brings in new donors every year, she said, noting that this year’s raffle saw 100 new donors.
“We’ve seen so many new donors, larger donations from individuals and more participation from our companies across the community, which is really exciting,” Hanson said. “The Great Grocery Giveaway is a great opportunity for us to be visible in the community and to raise awareness about what our Community Impact Fund does.”
Money raised by the annual campaign goes into the United Way’s Community Impact Fund, a pool of dollars available to local nonprofit human-services agencies through the Community Impact Grant Program, she said.
“It is a competitive annual process, and programs focusing on education, financial stability and health are our priorities,” Hanson said. “Annually, about 26 agencies locally apply for those grant dollars, and our allocation team and board members determine those award amounts.”
Participating agencies receive a monthly distribution of those funds, she said
“The agencies include organizations like the Boys & Girls Club, that focus on childhood education and academic success, all the way to The Center, which focuses on seniors and their health and nutrition,” Hanson said. “This Community Impact Fund keeps so many organizations thriving, continuing to work on needs in our community and addressing needs.”
In June, agencies will begin the process of reapplying to the Community Fund for 2023, she noted.
“It’s great to know that we met where we were already investing this year, and now, we have more to reinvest (next year),” Hanson said.
The Community Impact Fund helps individuals, making it critical to the community, she said.
“It impacts thousands and thousands of people each year,” Hanson said. “In 2021, according to our reports, 15,000 people were impacted by this investment into these agencies.
“It touches the lives of our entire community.”
United Way’s board includes volunteers from area businesses, and fundraising is done by volunteers at local businesses, who raise donations from their co-workers, she said.
“Because of volunteers and generous people, we reinvest (the funds) into the community to make it better,” Hanson said. “It is a big community effort.”
———
For more information, visit: www.yanktonunitedway.org.
