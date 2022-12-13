Audubon Invites Volunteers To Join The 123rd Christmas Bird Count

The 2022 Yankton Audubon Christmas Bird Count takes place this weekend, with volunteers heading out to look for birds such as the tufted titmouse (shown). The bird count takes place around the world every year.

 Courtesy Photo

The 2022 Yankton Audubon Christmas Bird Count will be held on Sunday, Dec. 18. Around the world, Christmas Bird counts occur between Dec. 14, 2022, and Jan. 5, 2023.

This longest-running bird census provides important data for scientists and conservationists worldwide. The first Yankton count was conducted in 1917. All the data for the Yankton count and all the others are available online at www.Audubon.org.

