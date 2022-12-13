Audubon Invites Volunteers To Join The 123rd Christmas Bird Count

The 2022 Yankton Audubon Christmas Bird Count will be held on Sunday, Dec. 18. Around the world, Christmas Bird counts occur between Dec. 14, 2022, and Jan. 5, 2023.
This longest-running bird census provides important data for scientists and conservationists worldwide. The first Yankton count was conducted in 1917. All the data for the Yankton count and all the others are available online at www.Audubon.org.
Tens of thousands of bird-loving volunteers will participate in counts across the Western Hemisphere. Last year in the Yankton area, 32 people participated, ranging in age from teenagers to seniors, drove over 450 miles and walked 26 miles for a count of 112,056 birds.
Last year’s highlights included a Golden Eagle, Bobwhite Quail, Glaucous Gull, and Western Grebe for a total of 78 different species of birds.
“This year, we will be getting back to a more normal CBC with people being able to bird together in closer contact with each other after a couple of years of pandemic restrictions. It is looking like the weather may be colder than the last few years, but everyone dresses for the weather, and we have a good time looking for, identifying, and counting birds,” said Roger Dietrich, a local organizer.
Each count takes place in a 15-mile circle, led by a compiler responsible for safely organizing volunteers and submitting observations directly to Audubon. Within each circle, participants tally all birds seen or heard that day — not just the species but total numbers to provide a clear idea of the health of that particular population.
“The Audubon Christmas Bird Count is a great tradition and opportunity for everyone to be a part of more than 12 decades of ongoing community science,” said Geoff LeBaron, Audubon CBC director, who started leading the community science effort in 1987. “Adding your observations helps scientists and conservationists discover trends that make our work more impactful. Participating in the Audubon CBC is a fun and meaningful way to spend a winter for anyone and everyone.”
The Audubon CBC provides a picture of how the continent’s bird populations have changed in time and space over the past hundred years, which is vital for conservationists. It informs strategies to protect birds and their habitat and helps identify environmental issues with implications for people.
Last year, the 122nd Audubon CBC included 2,621 count circles worldwide. In total, 76,880 observers out in the field and watching feeders tallied up more than 42 million birds representing about 2,500 different species.
The Audubon CBC is a community science project organized by the National Audubon Society in partnership with Birds Canada. There is no fee to participate. The Audubon CBC is open to birders of all skill levels.
