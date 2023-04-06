Suspect Indicted
A Yankton man will stand trial in September on eight counts, including two kidnapping charges, for allegedly taking hostages last month during a police standoff in Yankton.

Ricky Leroy German, 61, appeared Thursday in First Circuit Court on the charges arising from a March 23 incident in Yankton. He pleaded not guilty to all counts, with the first-degree kidnapping charges carrying a possible life sentence.

