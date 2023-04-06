Suspect Indicted

A Yankton man will stand trial in September on eight counts, including two kidnapping charges, for allegedly taking hostages last month during a police standoff in Yankton.
Ricky Leroy German, 61, appeared Thursday in First Circuit Court on the charges arising from a March 23 incident in Yankton. He pleaded not guilty to all counts, with the first-degree kidnapping charges carrying a possible life sentence.
In a separate case, German faces one count of forgery and one count of second-degree petty theft for a Feb. 18 incident in Yankton. He has pleaded not guilty to those charges.
The state has filed information for a Part II habitual offender, which would increase sentences by two levels for convictions on any new felonies. He was convicted during July 2012 in Minnehaha County for identity theft, violation of a drug-free zone and the manufacture, distribution and possession of drugs, Schedule I or II.
At Thursday’s hearing, Circuit Judge Cheryle Gering set trial for the week of Sept. 18. The proceedings for the two Yankton County cases will remain together at this time for greater court efficiency, the judge said, with a later decision on whether to call two juries on the separate cases.
German, a registered sex offender, remains in custody in the Yankton County Jail on a $200,000 cash-only bond.
Gering appeared in court via Zoom because she has tested positive for COVID-19.
German has been indicted on the following charges:
• One count of first-degree kidnapping along with an alternate count, a Class C felony with a maximum penalty of life imprisonment;
• One count of second-degree kidnapping and an alternate count, a Class 3 felony with a maximum penalty of 15 years imprisonment and a $30,000 fine;
• One count of aggravated assault — domestic violence, also a Class 3 felony;
• One count of aggravated assault — also a Class 3 felony;
• Two counts of unauthorized ingestion of a controlled drug or substance, a Class 5 felony with a maximum sentence of five years imprisonment and $10,000 fine or up to a year in county jail;
• One count of possession of marijuana, less than two ounces, a Class 1 misdemeanor with a maximum penalty of one year imprisonment in county jail and a $2,000 fine;
• One count of possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class 2 misdemeanor with a maximum sentence of 30 days imprison in county jail and a $500 fine.
The charges are related to a series of incidents arising from a parole search of a residence at 1701 College Street in Yankton.
The authorities were searching for German on a parole violation. He is a suspect for the theft of checks from a Wagner residence. He is also a suspect for the passing of forged checks in Vermillion.
In court records, Yankton police officer Jericho Osborne described the March 23 events leading to German’s arrest.
Around 3:13 p.m., a parole agent requested the Yankton Police Department’s assistance in conducting a parole search at a residence at 1701 College Street. A Native American male stepped out of a vehicle registered to a female with the initials S.R. and entered the residence.
Officers arrived and took their places around the residence. The parole agent knocked on the door and announced their presence but did not receive an answer. The agent contacted the landlord to obtain a key to the residence and was advised three persons — German, S.R., who was his girlfriend, and D.Z. — were inside the home.
One of the officers advised he could smell the odor of marijuana coming from inside the residence. Upon the landlord’s arrival, authorities attempted to unlock and enter the front door. When the door appeared barricaded, entrance was attempted through the back door.
Osborne was advised that force could be used to breach the residence. The back door could not be breached, so authorities breached the front door. Upon entrance, Osborne observed a male run into the north hallway and then a northwest bedroom, where the suspect shut the door.
Authorities could not breach the bedroom door, and Osborne yelled commands for German to open the door. German yelled he had a gun and two people, identified as S.R. and D.Z., with him.
During negotiations, German stated he didn’t know if he was going to shoot himself or either of the two hostages. German refused to release either hostage, and authorities could hear their cries for help and comments that they were scared.
At one point, Osborne observed German open the door with a weapon at his side, which appeared to be an air rifle with a suppressor attached.
German said he had used methamphetamine about two hours prior to the law enforcement contact. During negotiations, Osborne convinced German to allow D.Z. to exit the bedroom. D.Z. exited with hands raised and complied with officers’ commands.
Negotiations continued, with officers able to hear German and S.R. The girlfriend was crying and said she didn’t want to die.
German came to the door several times to look out. German held the gun either pointed to the ground or to himself with the muzzle under his chin. Osborne continued asking German to allow S.R. to leave.
German stated he didn’t know if he could let her leave, and S.R. said she wanted to be released but was afraid to leave German. In turn, German said he would rather die than go back to prison.
Once authorities confirmed the firearm was an air rifle, they decided to break into the bedroom. The door was breached, a distractionary device was deployed and officers entered the bedroom holding a ballistic shield.
German didn’t have possession of the rifle. He was forced onto the bed and handcuffed, while S.R. was sitting in the fetal position next to the bed. She was taken from the room, and German was placed under arrest and the air rifle confiscated on the floor.
Upon interviewing the hostages, authorities learned German had not taken any physical action toward S.R. but had pointed the air rifle at D.Z.
Osborne obtained a search warrant and located a green leafy substance and a glass pipe. The pipe was field tested and indicated the presence of meth.
Osborne reached German in the Yankton County Jail, informing the defendant of a search warrant for his urine. German did not comply with the search warrant.
German also faces Charles Mix County charges of possession of marijuana (two ounces or less) and a parole violation. He is scheduled for a May 10 court appearance in Lake Andes on the latter charges.
