Starting this week, South Dakota prison inmates can receive in-person visits from loved ones for the first time in a year because of the pandemic.
The South Dakota Department of Corrections (DOC) will resume personal visits Friday (March 12) at Mike Durfee State Prison in Springfield (MDSP) and at the Yankton Community Work Center (YCWC).
The corrections department suspended in-person visits by family and friends at the state’s prisons when South Dakota saw its first COVID-19 cases and deaths.
Warden Brent Fluke, who oversees both the Springfield and Yankton prisons, announced the changes for the two facilities.
“(These prisons have) begun a gradual return to more normal operations, and effective March 12, 2021, will resume visits using a phased approach,” he said. “Visitation will be limited at this time to allow for social distancing, and several new restrictions will be in place to protect the health and safety of offenders and staff during the public health crisis.”
The regulations could change in the future, Fluke said.
“As we go forward with this phased approach, it will be monitored and evaluated to determine if less restrictive means are feasible,” he added.
The prisons will strictly enforce the current regulations for in-person visits, Fluke said.
“No offender on quarantine or isolation status will be allowed to visit. No special visits will be allowed at this time,” he said. “There will be zero tolerance for COVID-19 rule visit infractions. Violation of safety procedures and restrictions will result in immediate termination of (the) visit, and (the) offender will have visit privileges suspended for 30 days.”
Both inmates and their visitors need to realize the possibility of contracting COVID-19 despite the precautions, Fluke said.
“An inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present,” he said. “By participating in visits at (this facility), you voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure of COVID-19.”
During a spike in cases last October, the DOC instituted mass testing at MDSP and at the South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls, with sentinel testing (random testing of a portion of inmates) to follow.
The DOC facilities are included in South Dakota’s current vaccination efforts, according to DOC spokesman Michael Winder.
“Vaccinations were offered to all staff and inmates and are ongoing at each of the facilities,” he told the Press & Dakotan last Friday.
At this time, the MDSP visitation hours are set for 5:45-7:45 p.m. Fridays and 9-11 a.m., 12:45-2:45 p.m. and 5:45-7:45 p.m. both Saturdays and Sundays.
The YCWC visitation hours are 7-8:30 p.m. Friday and 1-3:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
The schedule varies for the state penitentiary and other prisons and can be found on the DOC website.
In his memo, Fluke listed a number of regulations for the in-person visits, which are allowed only for the general population of inmates.
“If you are not already an approved visitor, please contact the offender you wish to visit directly. The offender must request you be added to their facility visit list,” he said. “After that has been completed and you are approved on the facility list, the visitor will be required to sign up for a GTL visit account.”
The arrangements can be made at https://sddoc.gtlvisitme.com/app. For any questions, call (855)-208-7349 for assistance.
“Contact the offender to confirm you are on the offender’s approved visit list prior to scheduling a visit,” Fluke added.
Both the Springfield and Yankton facilities are following the same COVID-19 protocols for the return of visitors.
Visits can be scheduled as much as one week in advance, but must be scheduled no later than 72 hours prior to the desired visit session. Visit sessions will be restricted in length with a break between sessions to sanitize all surfaces and to process new visitors.
The number of offenders allowed for each session will be limited based on the size of the facility’s visit room. Offenders will be allowed to visit one session a weekend as space allows with a maximum of two visitors per offender and no minors under the age of 12.
All visitors must pass COVID-19 screening with a temperature check prior to entering the check-in area. Anyone who does not pass the screening will not be allowed to enter, and visitors exhibiting signs of illness may be turned away.
Any visitor or offender with a serious underlying medical condition should refrain from visiting.
Offenders must use hand sanitizer upon entering and exiting the visiting area, while visitors must use hand sanitizer upon entering the visiting area.
All visitors, staff and offenders will be required to wear a face cover or mask over their nose and mouth while in the visiting area. No bandanas or coverings that conceal the back of the head or neck area will be allowed.
Visitors must wear their own face covers when entering the building. Upon entry to the facility, visitors will be provided a new face mask which must be worn in the visiting area.
Face covers may be inspected and searched for contraband and must be lowered when entering and exiting for identification purposes.
The visitor and offender will have no physical contact, which includes an entrance and exit embrace or kiss and no contact at the table.
The offenders and visitors must maintain social distancing at all times. Tables and chairs will be placed in the visiting area to allow offenders and visitors to converse and still maintain social distancing. Tables and chairs must not be moved.
No vending machines or water fountains may be used, and no games may be checked out.
Once the maximum visit capacity has been scheduled for a particular day, visitors will need to select another day for an in-person visit.
In his message, Fluke emphasized that the inmates and their visitors will determine the future of the in-person visits.
“The most important component of reopening visiting and keeping it open is you,” he said. “If visitors help keep the virus out, visiting can continue.”
———
A copy of standard visitation rules and current restrictions for DOC facilities can be found on the website https://doc.sd.gov/
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.