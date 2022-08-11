The Yankton County Veteran Service Office will be closed Aug. 15-17. Cody Mangold, the Veteran Service Officer, will be at annual Service Officer training in Pierre.
Office Hours will resume as normal on Aug. 18 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at the County Government Building on the second floor at Suite 207.
