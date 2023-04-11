Identity Theft continues to be one of the fastest growing crimes in the United States. It is ranked as one of the top consumer concerns for the past several years.

First Dakota National Bank wants to help by giving you the opportunity to shred any personal information free of charge. Make plans to take part in the bank’s annual Shred Day on Tuesday, April 25, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m., at 1800 Summit St. (across from Yankton High School).

