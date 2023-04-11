Identity Theft continues to be one of the fastest growing crimes in the United States. It is ranked as one of the top consumer concerns for the past several years.
First Dakota National Bank wants to help by giving you the opportunity to shred any personal information free of charge. Make plans to take part in the bank’s annual Shred Day on Tuesday, April 25, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m., at 1800 Summit St. (across from Yankton High School).
Dakota Data Shred from Sioux Falls will take care of the shredding. Remember, when you throw something in the trash, it is available to anyone willing to overlook the disgusting smells and textures of your trash. So, a good rule of thumb is anything that has a signature, account number, Social Security number or medical and legal information should be shredded.
Here are a few more suggestions: address labels from junk mail and magazines, ATM receipts, bank statements, copies of birth certificates, canceled and voided checks, credit card bills, investment documents, employee pay stubs, employment records, college ID’s, pre-approved credit card applications, receipts with checking account numbers, report cards, resume’s, tax forms, used airline tickets and utility bills.
First Dakota was founded in 1872 and holds the first bank charter issued in all of Dakota Territory. It has 17 full-service banking locations in 12 South Dakota cities. It also has five loan production offices throughout South Dakota, Nebraska and Iowa.
