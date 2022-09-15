The following marriage licenses were issued by Yankton County during August 2022:
Updated: September 16, 2022 @ 2:01 am
The following marriage licenses were issued by Yankton County during August 2022:
Colton Diefenderfer, 25, and Alecia St. Pierre, 29, both of Yankton, married August 6, 2022.
Darin Indahl, 36, and Andrea Wright, 37, both of Yankton, married August 6, 2022.
Joseph Lefebvere, 37, and Adrianna Petersen, 29, both of Tyndall, married August 6, 2022.
William Schlote, 39, and Alexandra Pagel, 34, both of Yankton, married August 6, 2022.
Luis Espindola-Carvajal, 73, and Blanca Sierra-Rios, 60, both of Norfolk, Neb., married August 9, 2022.
Damon Kostroun, 25, and Desiree Edwards, 29, both of Yankton, married August 13, 2022.
Cyrus Stahl, 25, and Suzann Stahl, 22, both of Tabor, married August 14, 2022.
Jonas Stahl, 24, of Tabor, and Karen Hofer, 24, of Lake Andes, married August 14, 2022.
Ryu Betancourt Pinilla, 22, and Taylor Huyvaert, 20, both of Yankton, married August 17, 2022.
John Starzl, 27, and Alisha Harper, 29, both of Yankton, married August 18, 2022.
Christopher Ackerman, 29, and Amy Harris, 44, both of Yankton, married August 19, 2022.
Marcus Snow, 34, and Catalina Renteria, 31, both of Gayville, married August 19, 2022.
Mark Brown, 32, and Shania Osborne, 25, both of Mesa, Ariz., married August 20, 2022.
Shawn Weverstad, 39, and Elizabeth Feilmeier, 35, both of Yankton, married August 20, 2022.
Steve Kuchta, 62, and Lynn Facile, 58, both of Yankton, married August 22, 2022.
Erik Young, 35, and Kara Harris, 29, both of Yankton, married August 27, 2022.
John Sawyer, 43, and Chrystal Johnson, 38, both of Yankton, married August 29, 2022.
