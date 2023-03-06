Lobbyist Ban
Sens. Julie Frye-Mueller, R-Rapid City, and Tom Pischke, R-Dell Rapids, converse before the Senate session begins on Monday, March 6, 2023, at the Capitol in Pierre. 

 Makenzie Huber/South Dakota Searchlight

PIERRE — A bill that would prohibit a spouse of a legislator from being employed as a lobbyist died on the House floor Monday morning.

Senate Bill 197 would apply to active members of the Senate and House of Representatives, and it would apply to any lobbyist who received benefits from a lobbying firm.

