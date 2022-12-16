At its meeting Tuesday, the Yankton County Commission will receive a bridge inspection report.
Highway Superintendent Mike Sedlacek will give the report, along with an update on an RAIF application/award.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
At its meeting Tuesday, the Yankton County Commission will receive a bridge inspection report.
Highway Superintendent Mike Sedlacek will give the report, along with an update on an RAIF application/award.
Other items on the agenda include a South Dakota Public Assurance Liability quote by Lynn Bren and the M.T. and R.C. Insurance liability quote by Roger Smith.
The commission will consider the medical cannabis renewal fee and the declaration of tax deed property as surplus and a motion to abate taxes.
Auditor Patty Hojem will report on unanticipated grant revenue.
In addition, the commissioners will hear the weed supervisor’s report, veteran service officer’s quarterly report, November 2022 treasurer/auditor and pooled cash reports, and approval of plats.
The meeting will include commissioner updates and an executive session for poor relief issues.
The meeting starts at 6 p.m. in the commission chambers.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.