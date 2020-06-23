PIERRE — Members of the South Dakota Arts Council, the advisory board of the Office of Arts, will meet remotely via online/call-in format June 26 for the Council’s annual summer meeting.
The meeting will begin at 10 a.m. CDT. An agenda will be posted 72 hours prior to the meeting at https://boardsandcommissions.sd.gov/Meetings.aspx?BoardID=7. The public is invited to listen to the proceedings. For instructions, follow the link provided. For more information or assistance, leave a message at the SDAC office, 605-773-3301 or e-mail sdac@state.sd.us.
