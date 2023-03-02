The Yankton Community Library will be providing several exciting afternoon programs in March for kids in grades K-5. All programs are free and will take place on Thursdays at 3:45 p.m.
For the after-school craft, kids will be making a lucky charm. They will be creating shamrock keychains in preparation for St. Patrick’s Day. Our after-school craft will take place on Thursday, March 9, at 3:45 p.m.
The after-school movie this month will be on Thursday, March 16, at 3:45 p.m. Kids will be watching “Strange World” (PG, run time: 1 hour and 42 minutes).
The March STEAM project will be held on Thursday, March 23. at 3:45 p.m. The weather postponed our February STEAM project, so kids will explore the magic of transforming ordinary milk into moldable plastic. They will experiment with different milk temperatures to see how it impacts the amount of plastic produced as well as have fun turning that plastic into art.
March has a bonus fifth Thursday, so on Thursday, March 30, at 3:45 p.m., kids will have a special challenge activity. They will use their skills to unlock clues about some of the amazing women in history to wrap up Women’s History Month.
