Robert Friederich is being honored as July’s HSC Employee of the Month. Friederich is a mental health associate serving HSC’s psychiatric rehabilitation program.
Friederich has been working for HSC for 18 years. During that time, he has served as a mental health aide, mental health tech and his current role as a mental health associate.
“Bob is a tireless worker and is happy to lend a hand with any additional tasks that come up,” a co-worker said. “Bob shows great compassion for his clients and exhibits positive interactions with his co-workers.”
“It is always comforting to know Bob is working your shift,” his co-worker adds.
Friederich says his favorite part of the job is working with both patients and staff. He enjoys helping patients as they work towards their discharge to be able to function better in the community.
He and his wife Geralyn live near Crofton, Nebraska. Geralyn also works at HSC as a mental health associate.
After graduating from high school in his hometown of Tripp, he went on to Mitchell Technical College where he earned a degree in culinary arts.
In his free time, he enjoys collecting farm toys, riding his ATV, attending dog shows with his wife, and cooking.
Congratulations, Robert Friederich, on being selected as the HSC Employee of the Month for July.
