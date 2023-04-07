Vendor and alcohol contracts for this summer’s “Music at the Meridian” series will be discussed by the Yankton City Commission Monday night.
The commission is also expected to consider some alcohol beverage licenses, authorize work to inspect city-owned bridges, consider a grant to convert the Westside Park tennis courts into pickleball courts and approve a bid for the SAC and Fantle Memorial Park tennis court resurfacing, among other items.
