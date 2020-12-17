City Revenues Dip For Third Month In A Row

It wasn’t the biggest revenue hit the city has taken this year, but Yankton saw a third consecutive month of negative sales tax growth in November.
Compared with the same month in 2019, Yankton was down -1.47% as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect the economy locally and globally.
In spite of the drop, the city still has its head well above water, up 1.36% on the year at a time when flat growth was projected even before the pandemic began its global spread.
Yankton City Finance Officer Al Viereck told the Press & Dakotan that it doesn’t take much searching to find a culprit behind the lower revenues.
“I think we’re seeing the effects of our national economy trying to struggle through this COVID period,” Viereck said. “The BBB (Bed, Board and Booze tax), of course, was down even more.”
The BBB saw a -6.51% drop over the same month last year and is down -5.27% on the year. This still doesn’t come close to the double-digit losses — including an April that saw the BBB down -26.58% over the same month in 2019 — that the spring months brought.
Viereck said that the overall numbers show that the people of Yankton are still spending money to a degree.
“We’re only down, in total, 1.47%, so people are still spending their money, they’re just not spending it in places that enjoy the third-penny sales tax,” he said. “That’s indicative of, one, our own local folks, the stresses they’re feeling and the fear of COVID; and the lack of visitors — we’re not seeing a lot of strength in numbers of visitors coming into our community in these times.”
He added that while it’s hoped the trend will reverse in the coming months, the city is in a better position than it could be.
“Our hope is that — as we progress into the New Year with both the amount of people being infected and making it through COVID and the vaccination started — hopefully we’ll sooner or later start to see numbers swinging the other way again,” he said. “For what it’s worth, it’s a good sign that we’re still hanging in there, considering what’s going on.”
As the year starts to wrap up, the state’s Top 10 First Class Cities Plus Vermillion continue to see mixed results and some wide variations.
Leading the category, as it has for most of the year, is Aberdeen which is up a staggering 20.16% on the year. The second best report comes out of Spearfish, up 6.73% on the year.
However, six of these cities are reporting negative returns with Rapid City (-3.30% on the year) down the most.
Vermillion is down -2.02% on the year.
Combined, these cities are up 0.21% on the year.
