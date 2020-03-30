Head Start Responds To COVID-19

During this national crisis, it’s more important than ever to stay connected. Yankton Head Start is committed to that goal with the children and families they serve. Head Start promotes school readiness by providing education, health and nutrition, family services, and referrals to families. Head Start is still providing these services, but the delivery is looking different.
Parents are respected as the primary nurturers and educators of their children, and now more than ever are encouraged to be actively involved in their child’s education and growth.
With that in mind, Head Start teachers are providing tools and putting those resources into the hands of the parents. Since, of course, because of COVID-19, Head Start children are unable to attend school at this time, teachers and assistants have changed their approach.
Families receive school packets so parents can continue to work with their children. The Head Start bus delivers these packets. To ensure no transfer of the virus, the staff wears gloves, and parents come to the bus to pick up the items.
The school packets include child activities, learning and literacy games, shapes to cut out, colors, and books for parents to read to their children. Resources and information from Family Service workers include child-friendly information regarding COVID-19 as well as information on how to better deal with the stress of the current situation.
Also, when available, food items are delivered to the homes of the children. From the reaction of the parents, they are encouraged. Food delivery has included food from both Feed America and the Sack Pack programs.
“It’s cool that we can make things for the kids to do at home, then hand those items out to the parents,” says Jorja Stevens-Fejfar, teacher’s assistant.
Besides the weekly bus visits to the homes, Head Start is exploring other ways they can be of service to those they serve. This includes phone calls and the use of social media.
“Our 16-county program has recently invested money, time and training for staff to become more proficient in using technology; this is paying off in a big way for us now,” says Julie Nohr, Head Start area manager.
“I would like to do a video of “circle time” and send it to the children because I believe it’s important that the kids are still learning these things and seeing their teachers, as well,” said Denise Olsen, Head Start teacher.
Circle Time is when the children sit on the rug. They need to sit crisscross applesauce or with their legs out in front of them. They then do Biddely Bumblebee, which is going around the circle, saying their name. This includes the teachers.
“If any child is missing, I ask the children, ‘Who’s not here?’ They tell me,” says Olsen.
They do their letter, the sound, and what begins with the letter (ex. T, t sound, turtle). Next comes the calendar. the numbers on the calendar make a pattern (this month is rainbow, kite, cloud)
“Before I turn the number over for the day, they need to tell me what comes next in the pattern and the number. We then count to the date we are on (ex. Today is March 24th. We would count to 24).”
They do the Pledge of Allegiance each day.
“I have a helper who holds the flag. If time permits, we recognize shapes and talk about them and recognize numbers. We then listen to a story.”
Karel Appel, Head Start teacher, said, “The center is quiet, and I miss the smiling faces and laughter as well as watching the children learn. I would love to see things get back to the “normal” we know, but in the meantime, the other staff and I will be working hard to bring educational opportunities and activities to our families so the children can keep on learning and preparing for their transition to Kindergarten. I would like our families to know that we are there for them, and they are welcome to contact us with questions or needs we can help them with.”
Head Start has served over 32 million children since 1965, growing from an eight-week demonstration project to include full day/year services and many program options. Currently, Head Start is administered by the Administration for Children and Families (ACF) in the Department of Health and Human Services. Head Start serves over a million children and their families each year in urban and rural areas in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. territories, including American Indian, Alaskan Native, and Migrant/Seasonal communities.
Ninety percent of the children enrolled in Head Start must meet Federal Poverty guidelines, while ten percent of enrollment must be available to children with disabilities.
Yankton Head Start has served hundreds of children over many years and is taking applications for next year.
To see if your child qualifies for the program, contact the Head Start Center at 665-8254 or Rebecca at 605-857-5009.
For more information, go to SCCD Head Start on Facebook.
